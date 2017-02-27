County wins comp plan challenge from Long Bar developer
The 2nd District Court of Appeal let stand a lower court judgment for Manatee County against Long Bar Pointe developers. County Attorney Mitchell Palmer announced the appellate victory Feb. 24 to the seven-member board of commissioners in an email.
