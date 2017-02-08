Consolidation of United Ways continue...

Consolidation of United Ways continues with Suncoast, Manatee non-profits set to merge

Suzanne McCormick is CEO of United Way Suncoast, which serves Hillsborough, Pinellas, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. A planned merger this year will consolidate United Way of Manatee County and United Way Suncoast.

