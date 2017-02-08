Consolidation of United Ways continues with Suncoast, Manatee non-profits set to merge
Suzanne McCormick is CEO of United Way Suncoast, which serves Hillsborough, Pinellas, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. A planned merger this year will consolidate United Way of Manatee County and United Way Suncoast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Is Bradenton Florida a nice place to live?
|23 hr
|Bob
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|23 hr
|Martha
|27
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Chris
|288
|Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Girlygirl
|70
|Alzheimer's victim claims rape, can't remember ... (Jun '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Criminally
|24
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC