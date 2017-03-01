Community 2 mins ago 12:21 p.m.Take Stock Run funds scholarships
Bradenton, Fl You can help deserving students get on the road to college, by hitting the roads of Lakewood Ranch on Sunday, March 5. The Take Stock in Children Manatee runs help raise money for college scholarships. There's something for everyone - a 5K, 10K, Mentor Mile walk, and also special races for young children.
