Bright futures, block tuition changes backed

With debates over block tuition at state universities and graduating state college students more quickly, a Senate panel Wednesday backed a bill that would expand Bright Futures scholarships, impose stricter graduation standards and increase financial aid for first-generation students.

Is Bradenton Florida a nice place to live?
Racism and Hate & Discrimination
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ...
Dr. Howard A Goldman Arrested
Alzheimer's victim claims rape, can't remember ...
(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
Baron Trump
