Bradenton man gets probation in TV burglary

A 12th Circuit judge sentenced a Bradenton man who confessed to stealing television sets to 150 days in jail and two years of probation. Michael P. Farmer, 40, pleaded no contest Feb. 17 and was adjudicated guilty on felony counts of burglary, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from a pawn broker by fraud.

