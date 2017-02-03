Bradenton Area River Regatta brings busi...
BRADENTON, Fla.-- From Formula 2 power boats to hydrocross jet skis, the Bradenton Area River Regatta brings in some of the best racers in the country and lots and lots of spectators. In its first year, the regatta brought in $8 million and 80,000 people.
