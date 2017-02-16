BB truck driver strikes off-duty beach tractor driver at 7-Eleven

Mark Taylor, right, who drives the beach cleanup tractor on Anna Maria Island, is shown in December with Manatee County Parks and Recreation colleagues Cindy Turner, Mark Parsley and Carmine Demilio. Taylor was hospitalized at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton Jan. 30-Feb. 2 after being struck by a pickup truck at a Bradenton 7-Eleven store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.