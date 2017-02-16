BB truck driver strikes off-duty beac...

BB truck driver strikes off-duty beach tractor driver at 7-Eleven

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Mark Taylor, right, who drives the beach cleanup tractor on Anna Maria Island, is shown in December with Manatee County Parks and Recreation colleagues Cindy Turner, Mark Parsley and Carmine Demilio. Taylor was hospitalized at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton Jan. 30-Feb. 2 after being struck by a pickup truck at a Bradenton 7-Eleven store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jack Collins busted (Oct '14) Wed Daestini 26
Kermit and Shelley watkins Wed Facts 4
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Feb 13 jombo 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Feb 13 Tom Sandy 20
Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota Feb 12 sarasota_celery_f... 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 289
News Bradenton woman charged with four additional co... Feb 10 Hi I'm Bob 2
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC