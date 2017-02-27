Albies anxious to see big league play
After spending the past few weeks patiently undergoing the final stages of rehab for his freak elbow fracture, highly regarded Braves prospect Ozzie Albies is now anxious to make his Grapefruit League debut, possibly early next week. With Brandon Phillips set to serve as their second baseman, the Braves really have no reason to rush Albies, who is likely at least a few months away from being Major League ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Sun
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|New Model Homes at The Concession and The Estua...
|Feb 25
|theheartlady
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|C.P.S. in manatee county destroys familys (Aug '08)
|Feb 19
|Bbygripp123
|36
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb 17
|Mininger1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC