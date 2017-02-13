Activists say Mosaic and DEP ignored signs prior to sinkhole, Mosaic says claims "lack merit"
BRADENTON, Fla.-- "That shows the lack of concern that they have for the citizens, when they know better," said Kristie Simpson. She lives just six miles from the Mosaic Company's New Wales plant, and was one of many accusing the phosphate mining company and Florida's Department of Environmental Protection of ignoring the signs in the weeks prior to a massive sinkhole at its Mulberry location.
