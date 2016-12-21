Woman ticketed for marijuana on Bridge Street
Bradenton Beach police issued a notice to appear in court to a 44-year-old woman for possessing marijuana without a prescription. Michelle Bowling, who lists a Bradenton Beach boat anchorage and Bradenton addresses in court documents, was ticketed for misdemeanor possession of 6.5 grams of cannabis.
