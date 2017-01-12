Two arrests made in connection with Bradenton murder
Baer was arrested while driving Adrien's vehicle on the night of Jan. 11. He was held on unrelated charges at the Manatee County Jail while the murder investigation continued. In a follow up Post Miranda interview, Baer advised that he had been picked up by Adrien, the victim, who he knows as an acquaintance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 13
|MOSAIC media cabal
|5
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
|Dating
|Jan 13
|mosaic STD
|2
|The good Christian way......
|Jan 13
|mosaic - moSATAN
|4
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Robert F
|2
|Review: A Awesome Towing (Feb '15)
|Jan 4
|RSpence
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC