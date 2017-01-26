Three young Sounders called into United States U18s

After a recent set of call ups that saw no Sounders tapped for the United States U20s the Sounders organization will be glad to have three youth players at the upcoming U18 camp in Bradenton, FL . Trey Muse , Jake Morris , and Stirling Russell will all get a chance to prove their worth to Omid Namazi who has pegged the Jan. 23-30 camp as more of a fact finding mission than a full-blooded preparation for competitive matches.

