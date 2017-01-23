Special hops for Doggies for Duchenne 5K

Special hops for Doggies for Duchenne 5K

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: YourObserver

Even though Braden Woods' Helen Wiegman does not often drink beer, she made an exception during a special event Jan. 21 at World of Beer in East County. The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and "Another Day for Gray," an organization that raises money for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research, both hope a lot of people feel the same way as Wiegman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) 13 hr mom 28
News Bradenton woman charged with four additional co... 20 hr 25or6to4 1
retired tennis coach (Jan '15) Jan 21 he thinks he is s... 4
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 21 higrob2 11
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 21 oh 8
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Jan 20 PUTZ PENCE 23
Baron Trump Jan 20 oh my 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC