Sheriff arrests murder suspect, victim had island ties
An 83-year-old man was arrested for the Jan. 10 fatal shooting of a longtime Anna Maria Island hairstylist. Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested Eugene Matthews at the county jail several hours after he allegedly shot Rebecca Rawson, 65, of Bradenton, who was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton and pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m. Rawson was a hairstylist at Lor-Ells Hair Designs in Anna Maria until the salon closed at end of June 2016.
