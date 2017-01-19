Senator behind gambling expansion worked for resort owners

Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton answers questions about how redistricting will be handled during the special session, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, in Tallahassee, Fla. ORG XMIT: FLSC106 Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton answers questions about how redistricting will be handled during the special session, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.