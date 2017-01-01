Real estate watchers high on Fort Myers, Cape Coral
Fort Myers and Cape Coral jointly rank No. 2 on a newly released list of real estate markets to watch in 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15)
|Dec 28
|Stewart198628
|19
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Dec 23
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Dec 23
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Dec 22
|Just Helping
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC