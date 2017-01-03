Proposed deal to swap old gaming permits for slot machines
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa is the most lucrative facility in the Seminole Tribe's empire, making it unlikely the Tribe will approve any changes to its compact with the state that would allow nearby parimutuels to install slot machines. Nevertheless, lawmakers are negotiating a renewal that could allow the expansion of slots outside South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dating
|15 hr
|angel4
|1
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|23 hr
|haley
|126
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Mon
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Mon
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Robert F
|2
|The good Christian way......
|Jan 4
|Aunt Bee
|3
|Review: A Awesome Towing (Feb '15)
|Jan 4
|RSpence
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC