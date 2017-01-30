Next Level Administrators Of Florida ...

Next Level Administrators Of Florida Adds Blanch as VP of Business Development

Next Level Administrators , a Bradenton, Fla.-based data-focused claims administration organization, has appointed Angela Blanch as vice president of Business Development. Prior to joining the company, Blanch worked with with various TPA's including CorVel Corporation, Sedgwick CMS, Cambridge, and GatesMcDonald.

