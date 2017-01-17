News 11 mins ago 10:58 a.m.Man arrested in Bradenton double homicide case
The alleged suspect in the January 13th shooting deaths of two individuals outside of a Bradenton residence is behind bars. Manatee County Sheriff's Office placed Andrew Thompson, 22, under arrest Friday morning in connection with the murder of Barry Joseph and Lawashawna Stevenson-Weeks .
