Mattison's Returns to Downtown Bradenton

Mattison's Returns to Downtown Bradenton

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

It's the third restaurant in the Mattison's universe and marks a return to downtown Bradenton for the brand. Mattison's Riverside, located a bit west, closed five years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 37 min Marti 24
Best realtor 39 min Marti 2
Baron Trump 40 min Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) 42 min Marti 13
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) 2 hr yidfellas v USA 29
Coal Burners 22 hr Amber Lane 1
News Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ran... Wed theheartlady 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at January 27 at 9:42AM EST

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC