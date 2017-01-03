Manateecounty 17 mins ago 6:37 a.m.Fatal pedestrian crash leaves one dead in Bradenton

Manateecounty 17 mins ago 6:37 a.m.Fa...

Fatal pedestrian crash leaves one dead in Bradenton

Sunday

A 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling down State Rd 683, starting to merge into the left turning lane south of 34th Ave. Dr. E. around 6:42 p.m. on Saturday. As the vehicle made its approach to the left, a passenger not walking in a crosswalk walked in front of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

