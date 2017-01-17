Manatee County to discuss future of w...

Manatee County to discuss future of water

Starting at 9 a.m. in the Manatee County Commission Chamber, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, county staff will present on current water issues and foster discussion about the county's future water needs.

