Manatee Co. residents outraged over p...

Manatee Co. residents outraged over proposed Mosaic mine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: WFLA

Roger Federer has won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man h BRADENTON, Fla. - For a second day, the Manatee County Commission chambers were packed as locals protested a proposed Mosaic phosphate mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15) Tue justsayin17 20
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Jan 27 Martha 25
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
Baron Trump Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 29
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC