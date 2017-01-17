man arrested for double homicide in Bradenton
Early this morning, detectives arrested Andrew Thompson, 22, for two counts of Murder in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting deaths of Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry Joseph, 32. MANATEE CO., Fla. -- Detectives continue to investigate the double murder that occurred on Jan. 13. The video of the suspect's vehicle .
