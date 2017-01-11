Ilana Armida played a final gig in La...

Ilana Armida played a final gig in Lakewood Ranch Jan. 6 and is headed to Los Angeles on Jan. 17.

Half the crowd at Truman's in Lakewood Ranch locked their focus on singer Ilana Armida as she performed several smooth rhythm and blues numbers that put her enormous talent on display. The other half were simply having a wondering tavern time on a Friday night, oblivious a rising star might be in the house.

