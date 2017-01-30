Holmes Beach set to discuss Bert Harr...

Holmes Beach set to discuss Bert Harris offers

Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Holmes Beach commissioners were expected to discuss "offer" letters to three Bert Harris claimants at a 3 p.m. Jan. 31 meeting, held after Islander press time. The city response is required within 150 days by the Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act after a property owner submits a claim alleging a government action inordinately burdened his or her property rights and loss of a reasonable investment-backed expectation.

