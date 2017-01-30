Holmes Beach arrests 18-year-old for marijuana

An 18-year-old man was arrested for possessing 0.8 grams of marijuana following a Jan. 4 traffic stop. Andre Goolcharan of Bradenton was arrested in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue after police asked him to leave the Manatee Public Beach parking lot at 11:14 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m. Officer Alan Bores reported the driver appeared nervous and he followed the vehicle as the motorist ran a red light and traveled into the bike lane on East Bay Drive.

