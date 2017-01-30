Holmes Beach arrests 18-year-old for marijuana
An 18-year-old man was arrested for possessing 0.8 grams of marijuana following a Jan. 4 traffic stop. Andre Goolcharan of Bradenton was arrested in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue after police asked him to leave the Manatee Public Beach parking lot at 11:14 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m. Officer Alan Bores reported the driver appeared nervous and he followed the vehicle as the motorist ran a red light and traveled into the bike lane on East Bay Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Sun
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Jan 26
|Amber Lane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC