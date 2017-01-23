Former Rollinsford woman charged with having sex with teens
According to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Ayer, 40, of Bradenton, Florida, was arrested last Wednesday on charges that allege she had sex with 16- and 17-year-old male victims. On Friday, the department charged her with four additional counts of the same charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Sat
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|higrob2
|11
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Sat
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|Jan 20
|duh
|3
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC