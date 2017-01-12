Florida would become the slot machine capital under this proposal
Florida would become the nation's slot machine capital under a sweeping rewrite of the state's gaming laws filed Thursday that would give Miami-Dade and Broward counties each an additional slots venue and the Seminole Tribe seven full-scale casinos. The proposal by Sen. Bill Galvano, a Bradenton Republican, would broadly expand gaming in Florida by not only providing an opening for Genting, the Malaysian company, to build its long-sought resorts casino in Miami.
