Florida woman arrested for fraudulently collecting cash donations for disabled veteran
A Bradenton, Fla. woman was arrested Thursday after she was identified as a suspect in a scheme that claimed to collect money for a disabled veteran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baron Trump
|1 hr
|oh my
|1
|trump is on acid
|2 hr
|duh
|3
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 13
|MOSAIC media cabal
|5
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
|Dating
|Jan 13
|mosaic STD
|2
|The good Christian way......
|Jan 13
|mosaic - moSATAN
|4
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC