Florida Republicans want guns in airports

Two Republican Florida lawmakers want to allow licensed gun owners to carry firearms in airports despite the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting that left five dead last week. Five people died and more suffered gunshot wounds Friday when Esteban Santiago allegedly a gun he had checked on a flight from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, loaded it in a bathroom and came out shooting.

