Florida mother arrested for sex with ...

Florida mother arrested for sex with underage teens

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Wine is great to have when entertaining guests, but it can also be good for you in moderation! Lauren from Whole Foods talks about its many Find out how the expansion to childcare services United Rehabilitation Services will help benefit some of the most vulnerable in our communi BRADENTON, FL - A 40-year old Bradenton mother is behind bars charged with having sex with two underage children. On December 23rd, officials say Jaimie Ayer had sex with a 16 and 17-year-old at her house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baron Trump 1 hr oh my 1
trump is on acid 2 hr duh 3
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 13 MOSAIC media cabal 5
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Jan 13 baugh indabag 3
Dating Jan 13 mosaic STD 2
The good Christian way...... Jan 13 mosaic - moSATAN 4
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Manatee County was issued at January 19 at 8:13PM EST

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC