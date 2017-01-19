Florida mother arrested for sex with underage teens
BRADENTON, FL - A 40-year old Bradenton mother is behind bars charged with having sex with two underage children. On December 23rd, officials say Jaimie Ayer had sex with a 16 and 17-year-old at her house.
