Dolphin Dash 5K winners announced
Runners at Anna Maria Elementary cross the finish line Jan. 14 in Holmes Beach at the annual 5K Dolphin Dash and 1-mile fun run. The annual AME-Parent-Teacher Organization fundraiser is the first sanctioned race of the year for the Bradenton Runners Club.
