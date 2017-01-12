Dead man found in Bradenton, possible...

Dead man found in Bradenton, possible homicide

Wednesday

UPDATE: The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released information on the body found this morning in Bradenton, however, the body discovered this morning has not been identified. A description of the body: Black male, bald, 40-50 years-old, medium height and weight.

