Crime 11 mins ago 9:58 p.m.Four arres...

Crime 11 mins ago 9:58 p.m.Four arrested in cross-county chase that ended in Venice

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Manatee County deputies began chasing a stolen Honda Civic in Bradenton about 5 p.m. The vehicle managed to avoid several sets of stop sticks as it made its way southward. Near University Parkway and U.S. 41, Sarasota County deputies joined in the pursuit and Manatee County deputies were ordered to stop pursuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating Jan 9 angel4 1
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Jan 9 The Peoples Media 2
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 9 The Peoples Media 4
Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15) Jan 7 Robert F 2
The good Christian way...... Jan 4 Aunt Bee 3
Review: A Awesome Towing (Feb '15) Jan 4 RSpence 8
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC