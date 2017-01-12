Crime 11 mins ago 9:58 p.m.Four arrested in cross-county chase that ended in Venice
Manatee County deputies began chasing a stolen Honda Civic in Bradenton about 5 p.m. The vehicle managed to avoid several sets of stop sticks as it made its way southward. Near University Parkway and U.S. 41, Sarasota County deputies joined in the pursuit and Manatee County deputies were ordered to stop pursuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dating
|Jan 9
|angel4
|1
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Robert F
|2
|The good Christian way......
|Jan 4
|Aunt Bee
|3
|Review: A Awesome Towing (Feb '15)
|Jan 4
|RSpence
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC