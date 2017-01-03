Car plunges from Cortez Bridge to bay waters, motorist, passenger rescued

With his nephew Angel aboard the rescue vessel, Jeremy Thomas talks Dec. 30 at a dock in Cortez about the bridge crash, explaining that he brought one of the victims of the Dec. 26 crash to waiting EMS workers on the docks. Jeremy Thomas of Bradenton Beach motors in his skiff Dec. 30 to the spot where a 2010 Nissan Sentra hit the water after it crashed Dec. 26 and went into Sarasota Bay off the Cortez Bridge.

