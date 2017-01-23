Bradenton woman charged with four add...

Bradenton woman charged with four additional counts of sex with minors

Saturday Jan 21

Update: Jaimie Ayer has been charged with an additional four counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors involving three 16-year-old male victims. She was charged with three counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity of Certain Minors.

