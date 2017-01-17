Bradenton man arrested for double homicide

MANATEE CO., Fla. -- Early Friday morning, Manatee County detectives arrested Andrew Thompson, 22, for two counts of murder in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting deaths of Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry Joseph, 32. On Jan. 13, at approximately 1:18 p.m., deputies responded to shots fired and injuries in the 5200 block of 15th St Ct E, Bradenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.