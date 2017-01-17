Bradenton city officials discussing l...

Bradenton city officials discussing louder and later noise ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

BRADENTON, Fla. - The push is on in Bradenton to allow music to be played at a louder level at later hours in a few designated areas of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump is on acid 13 hr Shannon 2
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 13 MOSAIC media cabal 5
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Jan 13 baugh indabag 3
Dating Jan 13 mosaic STD 2
The good Christian way...... Jan 13 mosaic - moSATAN 4
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15) Jan 7 Robert F 2
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Manatee County was issued at January 19 at 8:13PM EST

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC