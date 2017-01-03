Bradent Area EDC appoints new busines...

Bradent Area EDC appoints new business director | East County | Your Observer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: YourObserver

"Selecting a seasoned professional like Max underscores that the Bradenton area is serious about helping local businesses grow while bringing new business and jobs to the residents of Manatee County," she said. Stewart joined Enterprise Florida in 2013 and was responsible for an 11-county region from Citrus to Collier counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating Mon angel4 1
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Mon haley 126
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Mon The Peoples Media 2
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Mon The Peoples Media 4
Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15) Jan 7 Robert F 2
The good Christian way...... Jan 4 Aunt Bee 3
Review: A Awesome Towing (Feb '15) Jan 4 RSpence 8
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,240

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC