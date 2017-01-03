Bradent Area EDC appoints new business director | East County | Your Observer
"Selecting a seasoned professional like Max underscores that the Bradenton area is serious about helping local businesses grow while bringing new business and jobs to the residents of Manatee County," she said. Stewart joined Enterprise Florida in 2013 and was responsible for an 11-county region from Citrus to Collier counties.
