Bondi will not act on Rubio's request to investigate Bayside Villas
Bradenton, Fla. - Senator Marco Rubio has made a request to attorney general Pam Bondi to open an investigation into the Bayside Villas Apartment Complex in Palmetto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dating
|Jan 9
|angel4
|1
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|2
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 9
|The Peoples Media
|4
|Review: Sylvester's Tree Service (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Robert F
|2
|The good Christian way......
|Jan 4
|Aunt Bee
|3
|Review: A Awesome Towing (Feb '15)
|Jan 4
|RSpence
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC