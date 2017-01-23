Bert Harris claims - spurred by VRO -...

Bert Harris claims - spurred by VRO - add up in Holmes Beach

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson talks Jan. 19 about Bert Harris claims against the city at his office in Holmes Beach City Hall. Islander Photos: Kathy Prucnell Alice Silke of Holmes Beach and Kim Scharafin of Illinois ride past 6906 Holmes Blvd. The home is the subject of a Bert Harris Jr. claim filed Jan. 12 against Holmes Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
retired tennis coach (Jan '15) Sat he thinks he is s... 4
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 21 higrob2 11
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 21 oh 8
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Jan 20 PUTZ PENCE 23
Baron Trump Jan 20 oh my 1
trump is on acid Jan 20 duh 3
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Jan 13 baugh indabag 3
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC