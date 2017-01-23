Before NCAA ban, Harbaugh taking Mich...

Before NCAA ban, Harbaugh taking Michigan to Rome, Italy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is taking his team to Italy before the NCAA ban on spring break sports trips goes into effect. The Wolverines will hold three spring practices at the training facility of soccer club AS Roma in Rome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bradenton woman charged with four additional co... 5 hr 25or6to4 1
retired tennis coach (Jan '15) Jan 21 he thinks he is s... 4
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 21 higrob2 11
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 21 oh 8
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Jan 20 PUTZ PENCE 23
Baron Trump Jan 20 oh my 1
trump is on acid Jan 20 duh 3
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC