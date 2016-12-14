Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 15-21

This holiday season, the Sarasota Ballet has forsworn its usual Nutcracker and instead is bringing us a treat by presenting all three acts of George Balanchine's masterwork, Jewels - Emeralds , Rubies and Diamonds- accompanied by members of the Sarasota Orchestra conducted by American Ballet Theater music director Ormsby Wilkins. Dazzling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.