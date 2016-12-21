Two injured after car goes off Cortez...
Two Bradenton residents were injured when their car went over the barrier on the Cortez Bridge and into the water at Bradenton Beach. Florida Highway Patrol reported that driver Brittany Johnson, 24, and Christopher Plantz, 28, were transported to Blake Medical Center with minor injuries following the crash which took place around 10 p.m. Monday.
