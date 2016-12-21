Two injured after car goes off Cortez...

Two injured after car goes off Cortez...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Two Bradenton residents were injured when their car went over the barrier on the Cortez Bridge and into the water at Bradenton Beach. Florida Highway Patrol reported that driver Brittany Johnson, 24, and Christopher Plantz, 28, were transported to Blake Medical Center with minor injuries following the crash which took place around 10 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bradenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Susan Maulucci Manatee County (Oct '15) 8 hr Stewart198628 19
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mon Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15) Dec 23 Nina9887 22
News First-time underage drinking no longer a crime Dec 23 yet Grinch elsewhere 1
Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana Dec 22 Just Helping 1
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
See all Bradenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bradenton Forum Now

Bradenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bradenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bradenton, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC