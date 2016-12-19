Tour a Beautifully Updated Bradenton Craftsman Home
Here's one of the gems of downtown Bradenton, a Craftsman dating from 1900 in the Point Pleasant neighborhood. It's amazingly intact but has been sensitively remodeled and updated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Fri
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Fri
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Thu
|Just Helping
|1
|Monster trucks
|Wed
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC