Top Story - March: Longboat Key medical center sets opening date

Leaving Longboat Key, especially in the middle of season, has become an unwanted chore, but with the lack of any medical facilities on the Key, residents have to go to Sarasota or Bradenton for their health needs. However, on March 31, that will change when The Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living opens at the Centre Shops, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

