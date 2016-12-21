Top Story - March: Longboat Key medical center sets opening date
Leaving Longboat Key, especially in the middle of season, has become an unwanted chore, but with the lack of any medical facilities on the Key, residents have to go to Sarasota or Bradenton for their health needs. However, on March 31, that will change when The Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living opens at the Centre Shops, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive.
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Fri
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Fri
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Dec 22
|Just Helping
|1
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
