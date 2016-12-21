Police: Uber driver assaulted in...
Two people are in custody after one of them allegedly assaulted an Uber driver before leading police on a chase. It happened Tuesday in Bradenton.
Bradenton Discussions
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Fri
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Fri
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Thu
|Just Helping
|1
|Monster trucks
|Wed
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
