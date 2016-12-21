Police: Man approached student offering 'treats'
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a report from a juvenile who says they were approached by a suspicious man driving a white sedan outside of Sea Breeze Elementary School on Tuesday, December 20. The juvenile told police that a man asked the student if they wanted "treats or goodies" as he opened the front passenger-side door and tried to get the juvenile to get into the car. The student ran to the school to get away from the man.
