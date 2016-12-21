Police Bradenton man wanted for armed robbery confessed
Tyrone Burns, 27, has confessed to the armed robbery at the Little Country Store at 825 15th St. E., police said. The incident happened on Dec. 15. Burns was found in Oneco on Thursday by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and brought to the Bradenton Police Department for an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bradenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|opiates where they at?? just moved here and bored (Jan '15)
|Dec 23
|Nina9887
|22
|First-time underage drinking no longer a crime
|Dec 23
|yet Grinch elsewhere
|1
|Looking for Randall D Austin AKA Bird From Indiana
|Dec 22
|Just Helping
|1
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bradenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC