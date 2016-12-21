Police Bradenton man wanted for armed...

Police Bradenton man wanted for armed robbery confessed

Thursday Dec 22

Tyrone Burns, 27, has confessed to the armed robbery at the Little Country Store at 825 15th St. E., police said. The incident happened on Dec. 15. Burns was found in Oneco on Thursday by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and brought to the Bradenton Police Department for an interview.

